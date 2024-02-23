Removing link underlines?
Hi,
I just created a straightforward static landing page with links to other pages of my blog. I failed to see any option to remove the underline in the links. Even with text decoration set to none, links have underlines. It seems that there are different options in different Wordpress editor and I wanted to ask if I'm missing something here.
Thank you all for your ideas,
Best,
tamam
DoctorG Ambassador
@tamam Add CSS code to your HTML page
a, a:link { text-decoration: none !important}
barbudo2005
Add color to know visited and not visited sites:
/*NOT VISITED*/ a:link, h1:link, h2:link, h3:link, h4:link {color: #3f81ea !important; text-decoration: none !important;} /*VISITED*/ a:visited, .fl:visited, h1:visited, h2:visited, h3:visited, h4:visited {color: #00663e !important; text-decoration: none !important;}
@tamam I'm assuming you mean this site?
https://tamam.vivaldi.net
And the underlines on the links like "LOST IN MARPHA"?
This is set in the theme CSS.
https://tamam.vivaldi.net/wp-content/themes/03/style.css?ver=4.0.0
Unfortunately, Vivaldi does not allow us to edit our own theme files.
The Theme File Editor is not available, nor is the "Additional CSS" option in Customize.
So it's not possible I'm afraid.
@Pathduck @DoctorG @barbudo2005 Thank you all for your comments.
@Pathduck I thought that was the case. At least I won't try to find a solution now. Thank you!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I need to pass the ball to @fredrik on this one. He's the expert.