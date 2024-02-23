Today, we've made some improvements in the Feature Requests categories on the forum. Now you can easily filter requests by feature - for example, view all Bookmarks-related requests in the Mobile category or Workspaces-related features in Desktop, etc.

We've also fixed the sorting of tags when posting new topics - now they're sorted alphabetically (the order was previously reversed due to a nodeBB bug).

I've removed tags Android and iOS from topics where both were selected. Optimally, they should be used for platform-specific requests.

Hopefully, it will make it easier to navigate through these categories and find your favourite requests.