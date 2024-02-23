Google Maps Stopped Displaying Correctly
Hello
Over the past few days Google Maps not showing correctly.
It shows correct map for a few seconds then goes like THIS
I have turned off content blocker to see if it fixes it but makes no difference.
Any idea how to fix the issue or know why Vivaldi is like this.
Brave Chromium are fine
https://logs.notifiarr.com/?11792a45d50e6f50#9KmNHzWH1wpMJGENhsBtuVEbtizWuD8cUmFEDtRhWMep
It should also work in Linux and Vivaldi. Which Linux are you using? Could it be due to an extension? Just deactivate the extensions. Or a Linux update (e.g. kernel)? What does Maps look like in a fresh new profile?
Fixed it by turning off Use Hardware Acceleration
Could not reproduce on 6.6.3271.33 + 6.5.3206.63 / Debian 12.9 KDE / NVidia GT 710
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure=http://192.168.23.107:4443,http://192.168.23.199:8006,http://192.168.23.107:8001,http://192.168.23.107:8004 --disable-features=HttpsUpgrades --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/xxxx/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
@OsoPolar Ignoring GPU blocklist helped me in the past very often on Arch (but that was 2 years ago), but not always. I knew from some Vivaldi on Arch users, that Vivaldi's incompatibility with drivers could cause much pain.
You could try to activate vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist and try with reactivated HWA - but flag can cause trouble, too.