Dragging a tab out will switch first window to first tab
Steps to reproduce:
- Have an active Vivaldi window
- Open multiple tabs
- Select any tab
- Drag the tab out of the window to have it separate in a new window
Result:
- The old window with multiple tabs will switch to the first tab
Expected result:
- The old window with multiple tabs should switch to the tab previous to the one you dragged out (or alternatively to the last tab you used - depending on your tab cycling settings).
Note that this does not happen if you right click the tab and select Move Tab to a specific window.
But it does happen with Move Tab to new window.
Also note that my tab settings which might be relevant are:
- new tab position - after related tabs
- close tab = always activate related tab, in recently used order
- tab cycling - in tab order
This is quite annoying, having the first tab selected for no reason, especially since i rarely use it.
@apekiller Confirmed.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
Thank you., VB-104240 opened, i hope it's ok.
- Does it happen with 6.5.3206.63, too?
- Does it happen with a Standalone install of 6.6.3271.33 Snapshot?
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@DoctorG said in Dragging a tab out will switch first window to first tab:
Does it happen with 6.5.3206.63, too?
Apparently not. Just in the Snapshot 6.6.3271.33 (installed as Standalone).
It's already confirmed, why you make me update to a minor update?
EDIT: aaaand as expected i reproduced it on v63 too.
@apekiller Confirmed in latest Snapshot, not in the latest Stable.
It is advised to edit your signature to show the version and platform that you use. Then we won't have to ask.
I am still reproducing it on the latest stable version, please recheck.
it's as simple as dragging a tab out...
@apekiller said in Dragging a tab out will switch first window to first tab:
why you make me update to a minor update?
Because it is easier to reproduce a issue for internal testers if users have current version and not old ones.
They can try to reproduce it on the new version. It's not a complicated bug. Just drag a tab outside. It takes 1 second.
@apekiller Rechecked on Stable version 6.5.3206.63, installed for All Users (default settings). Last used tab gains focus, not Tab 1.
@apekiller OK, i set your report to status Confirmed.
Have you set the tab settings as i specified? It might be related. For me it still happens (I updated for nothing).
@apekiller said in Dragging a tab out will switch first window to first tab:
close tab = always activate related tab, in recently used order
This is the default setting.
Perhaps your first tab is related to the moved tab, and mine is not (Tab 1 = Start Page).
-
@apekiller I tested now with a fresh profile and can confirm that with 6.5.3206.63 Windows 11 23H2.
Now i hope a Vivaldi dev can find the cause of issue.
-
So i reproduced it on 6.5.3206.61, 6.5.3206.63 and 6.6.3271.33
This was really, really easy to reproduce and isolate with all the details i provided which were sufficient. It is related to the "cycle in tab order" setting - if i set "cycle in recently used order" it no longer happens. I have provided by tab settings in the first post and indeed one of them was the cause.
PS: Having worked in QA before (with ISTQB certification), if the client or a live user reports something then QA should not ask them to install a different build, but instead check the last build and ask for details (only) if they were not sufficient to reproduce it. I understand you might have a lot of things to check but as i said, this was super easy to both reproduce and isolate and essentially, not my responsibility... I am happy to help but all the details were already there.
OMG! Do not shoot me. I am a helper, not Vivaldi QA.
@apekiller The tester team is very pleased to get good reports. Thanks.
Nothing personal, and I had no idea you were a volunteer... just noticed you might have access to their bug DB.
As for their QA team, first they sent me an email saying they reproduced it and now they asked me for a screen recording.
This is beyond ririculous.
That was done internally with 6.6.3278.2.