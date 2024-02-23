@DoctorG, @Pesala

So i reproduced it on 6.5.3206.61, 6.5.3206.63 and 6.6.3271.33

This was really, really easy to reproduce and isolate with all the details i provided which were sufficient. It is related to the "cycle in tab order" setting - if i set "cycle in recently used order" it no longer happens. I have provided by tab settings in the first post and indeed one of them was the cause.

PS: Having worked in QA before (with ISTQB certification), if the client or a live user reports something then QA should not ask them to install a different build, but instead check the last build and ask for details (only) if they were not sufficient to reproduce it. I understand you might have a lot of things to check but as i said, this was super easy to both reproduce and isolate and essentially, not my responsibility... I am happy to help but all the details were already there.