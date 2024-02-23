Browser tabs stop responding after using Ctrl+W
MasterVolden
Here`s some technical info if needed:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
ОС Windows 10 Version 20H2
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command line
--vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Has anyone else encountered this? How can I fix this?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I'm unable to reproduce it here. Can you check if the same happens in guest window, or better, using a clean profile?
MasterVolden
@pafflick
No, this bug is not observed in the guest window
DoctorG Ambassador
@MasterVolden Tried your regular profile without extensions?
To start without extensions:
- Start in Windows cmd.exe
- Copy bext command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Paste in window of Windows command line (cmd.exe)
- Hit Return
If you can close with Ctrl+W some of your extensions caused it.
Then you need to start Vivaldi normal without command line, disable all extensions in Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E), enable one extension, test Ctrl+W, if that fails you have the bad extension, if that works enable next, test Ctrl+W and so on, until you found the bad extension causing the issue.