Easy export of passwords to Safari or keychain
As Vivaldi is f*cked up again and actually for last months is totally unstable thus I recently use it rarely, only to get passwords for some accounts that I still do not have them in keychain of other browsers (as Vivaldi was my main browser for many years when it used to be stable and reliable) - and today again I can't access these passwords, thus I would like to ask if there's a quick and safe option to export all website passwords to some safe format that can be imported easily to Safari or Chrome? This will allow me to finally stop using Vivaldi once for all.
