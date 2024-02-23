This site can’t provide a secure connection
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Artix (Arch) Linux: 6.7.4
( All extensions disabled)
The error message is:
This site can’t provide a secure connection feeds.bbci.com sent an invalid response. ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR
I have googled extensively but can only find solutions from 2016 which I am reluctant to try because they are so old, and Windows.
Hello, just wondering what exactly are you trying to solve? While there is a server at port 443 at feeds.bbci.com, the answer is apparently invalid, so indeed a secure connection is not possible. However it does answer normally on port 80 unencrypted. You might want to try that: http://feeds.bbci.com There doesn't seem to be any interesting content in particular that is served, though.
yngve Vivaldi Team
The domain
bbci.comwas used for the BBC Online services a very long time ago
https://www.bbc.co.uk/pressoffice/pressreleases/stories/2004/05_may/04/bbc_co_uk.shtml
https://www.google.com/search?q=feeds+site%3Abbci.com
It is now owned by a domain squatter.
You'll need to find a new url for your feeds.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628494
DoctorG Ambassador
@AndyM48 said in This site can’t provide a secure connection:
Its is a domain parking. It has no feeds.