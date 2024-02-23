Not sure if any setting is interfering or an issue with Search feature
lavanyadeepak
Vivaldi Email Client search seems to be broken. Even the most obvious terms in the messages failed to be noticed when being searching resulting in user burden to manually scroll through the folders.
Tried investigating the filters and other options but to unavail.
Can some one help assist clarify?
@lavanyadeepak When I go to All accounts -> Mail, then Search and select "Search in" > All, it seems to work fine for me. Even some old messages from 10 years old are found, it searches everything including content. I don't have that many emails, though, maybe around 20k.
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, try to rebuild the mail search database from the mail icon in the status bar.
Use the gear to open the context menu.
If it still not work you can delete internal mail database files, I hope this is not necessary.
Cheers, mib
lavanyadeepak
@viljay It is quite a strange behavior. I am using very similar steps as well. But confronting this message
AFAIK in the settings there is only configurable item
lavanyadeepak
@mib2berlin Sure. Let me give it a try and update you on the status.
Search should be working fast and bugs like this have been squished a long time ago. Search should just work nowadays, if it doesn't it should be profile related