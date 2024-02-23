Password Autofill for Toolbar Sites
Hey Vivaldi Community,
I've been playing around with the web browser for a while. Don't know if it's just me but I've noticed that password autofill doesn't work on sites accessed through the toolbar panel. I thought I would bring it up here for discussion.
I propose that password autofill is also implemented with sites accessed through side panel toolbar.
Pesala Ambassador
I have no problem logging in to a website that has been added as a web panel.
Can you give an example?