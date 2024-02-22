Hello Vivaldi community,

not sure if this is the best forum, but as I wasn't able to find any other topic and it seems like this is not implemented in Vivaldi currently, this is maybe best sorted as a feature request.

I want to inquire about state partitioning between different websites (or more specifically, registrable domains / eTLD+1). All browsers implement this for certain things, for example cache is partitioned on all major desktop and mobile browsers. That means that if for websites from a different registrable domains (for example: "nytimes.com" and "youtube.com"), even if they contain the same image, the image cache is not re-used but instead there is a separate cache for each domain. Why do this? Well one major advantage is that the behavior of the browser on one website does not depend on what other websites it visited before, eliminating an avenue for tracking the user.

Similar state partitioning is also used for cookies and HSTS state in many browsers, for example Firefox, Brave, Safari or Ungoogled Chromium. However, currently Google Chrome, Edge and Vivaldi do not use state partitioning for these two. Some browser vendors give this functionality certain branding, like for example Firefox calls this Total Cookie Protection (calling it their "strongest privacy protection to date") while Brave does this and more with their Ephemeral site storage and for Safari it's part of what they call Tracking Prevention.

There are probably different views on this subject, but personally I see it similar to Mozilla, as a strong privacy protection. Also, as it is already the default in some major browsers, it seems like the downsides to implementing something similar at least in regards to web compatibility are almost non-existing. Thanks for considering, and hopefully this is not a duplicate