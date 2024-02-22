[Bug?] Panels unloading in fullscreen
If I enter fullscreen mode (through F11/right click, also happens in the ui-less ctrl+F11 mode), content in panels seems to unload. It's troublesome because I put spotify in a panel and would like to listen to music while reading something in fullscreen mode.
The issue does not appear when entering fullscreen programatically (maximizing a youtube video for example)
@Krzeslaw
Hi, do you have an other example than Spotify?
For Youtube in a panel you have to change to dektop mode to keep it playing.
Right click on the house icon open the context menu.
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Since when happens: I just noticed it
OS / Version / DE : Void Linux with KDE
@mib2berlin
This is not related to media being stopped, but the entire panel's page getting unloaded - after leaving fullscreen and entering the panel the entire page loads again.
Experimenting some more, I noticed that this does not happen if I have a panel open WHILE entering fullscreen. If I don't have a panel open, every panel seems to unload.
Edit: It also seems to happen on a brand new profile, but is difficult to notice with the default, light panels. To observe, add a panel to something like booking.com that takes a few seconds to load
@Krzeslaw
Hm, no loading time on a booking.com or YT panel after closing full screen and open the panel.
I have Lazy Load disabled in the panel settings, may you check this.
@mib2berlin I tried disabling lazy loading, all it did is the panels start loading* after leaving fullscreen, but they still get unloaded upon entering fullscreen.
- all panels start loading, but only after opening any panel first
-
mib2berlin
@Krzeslaw
OK, I want to make a screen cast but now I can reproduce this using F11.
I would call this a bug, please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63, internal 6.6 build, Opensuse KDE.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The bug numer is VB-104224. Thanks for help
Pesala Ambassador
This Command Chain seems to work around the issue.
- Fullscreen Mode
- Delay, 100
- Panel
I assigned it to shortcut Shift+F11. After pressing the shortcut a YouTube video playing in a Web Panel continues to play, and the Panel Toolbar is displayed. Use Right-click, Fullscreen or F11 to exit fullscreen mode (Shift+F11 will hide the Panel Toolbar).
@Krzeslaw
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
I added a link to this thread.
Cheers, mib