@mib2berlin

This is not related to media being stopped, but the entire panel's page getting unloaded - after leaving fullscreen and entering the panel the entire page loads again.

Experimenting some more, I noticed that this does not happen if I have a panel open WHILE entering fullscreen. If I don't have a panel open, every panel seems to unload.

Edit: It also seems to happen on a brand new profile, but is difficult to notice with the default, light panels. To observe, add a panel to something like booking.com that takes a few seconds to load