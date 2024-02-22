quickly typing in address bar and pressing enter opens the wrong result
Title says it all, troubleshooting steps attempted:
created a new profile and synced with the old one >> this resulted in history not being synced (only last 24 hrs were synced), so I copied the history file manually across from one profile to the other
after copyng the history file, the problem started occurring again, so eventually I found that the problem goes away when disabling Settings>Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu Priority > "Browser History"
I came to suspect that my history file may be corrupted, but I have >5yrs of data in there and I would very much NOT want to loose it.
Any ideas on how to check for corruption and/or fix it, or if this is a known problem of different nature?
Note:
sqlite3 History "PRAGMA integrity_check" >>> returns ok
it seems the database is not corrupt per-se, it's just maybe too large @ 130mb