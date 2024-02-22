Solved Why are so many topics deleted
-
Is it censorship or people just deleting what they post? Seems odd from a newbie
-
In 99% of cases, it's just spam. I'll try to clean up some of them.
-
mib2berlin
@zevtyler
Hi, posts are never get deleted except the owner flag it for a moderator.
If a post is empty the owner delete the text himself.
Topics, for example feature requests gets archived after 2 Years and less 5 user votes iirc, if you meant this.
Please add a link or some to show what you mean exactly.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
jnicholson95
I was wondering the same I’ve been seeing a ton of them. Thanks for the clarification!
-
In 99% of cases, it's just spam. I'll try to clean up some of them.
-
-
-
Spam makes sense. Didn't even think of that. I looked a few minutes ago and they are gone. Was just weird the first time here and 1/4 of everything was 'deleted'.
Thanks
-
Yeah, I moved them to the archive now. Unfortunately, it looks like some categories get more spam than others. I only cleared a bunch of them. If you notice them in large quantities in other places, let me know.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
To Hide Deleted Forum Entries
You can use a UserCSS with Stylus extension .
See this works nice:
.deleted { display: none !important}