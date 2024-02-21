This is about those rules you create to banish tabs automatically to a different workspace based on the rule.

While I like the feature a lot, I also find it quite frustrating because of the lack of notification.

Could you implement some kind of notification.. like a tooltip kind of thing near the tab area that appears telling the user the tab was moved to workspace "xyz".. or at least have the tab bar flicker once or something so the user realizes that the tab was moved somewhere.