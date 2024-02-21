Notification on Rule-Based Tab Banishment to another workspace
This is about those rules you create to banish tabs automatically to a different workspace based on the rule.
While I like the feature a lot, I also find it quite frustrating because of the lack of notification.
Could you implement some kind of notification.. like a tooltip kind of thing near the tab area that appears telling the user the tab was moved to workspace "xyz".. or at least have the tab bar flicker once or something so the user realizes that the tab was moved somewhere.
Your workspace button shows that already, it will change icon dependent on workspace. Use emoji instead of the default monochrome icons for better visibility.
@luetage said in Notification on Rule-Based Tab Banishment to another workspace:
it will change icon dependent on workspace
Not of you open the tab in the background. In such cases I agree that you should (optionally) be notified if a tab was moved to another workspace by a workspace rule - and to which workspace it was moved.
@luetage I can't really understand this.. the icon doesn't change. I guess it would change if the workspace itself changes, but the whole point is that the workspace is not changing.. the tab is just moving to another workspace in the blink of an eye.
barbudo2005
If you open that page in Foreground then it switch to that workspace after it happens.
If you open that page in Background then it not switch to that workspace after it happens, and you feel the "banish".
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93717/workspace-rules-take-me-to-the-active-window