Address Bar mini bug at 120%
micheleippoliti
Hello, I'd like to report a very small improvement.
I'm on Debian 13, and I had to set the interface zoom to 120% from the settings.
When I type in the address bar, the text I'm typing seems slightly cut off at the bottom; I can't read long letters (like 'q' and 'p') properly. When I press enter, it displays correctly; it's only while I'm typing.
Could you please consider fixing this in the next release?
example:
I can’t reproduce that issue. Looks normal to me when typing on Gnome/Fedora. Probably dependent on font in use and operating system. You should share your exact setup, then someone can try and reproduce.
.UrlFragment-Wrapper {padding:0 0 1px 6px !important;}
micheleippoliti
@Capushon sorry.. where should I put this css?
I created a css file inside a folder, with this line only inside and enabled css modifications.. but this doesn't have any effect.
micheleippoliti
Thank you, but I've already done it.
The point is that .UrlFragment-Wrapper modifies the address bar when it is static. If I try to write, the style changes. The text becomes slightly larger and cut off at the bottom, then returns to normal when I press enter. Nothing serious, we can still live with it
micheleippoliti
Solved like this!
.UrlBar-AddressField{
font-size:14px;
}
.UrlBar-SearchField{
font-size:14px;
}
Don't know why but if i set 14px there is no issue.
If i set 13px (that was probably the original size) the text is cut off at the bottom xD
I have so:
#browser.win, #browser.win + div, #browser.win + div + div, #browser.win :is(button, input, select, textarea) {font-family:Tahoma, system-ui, sans-serif !important;}