Hello,

for the last month or 2 months maybe, following a Vivaldi update, whenever I type a text in the address bar, once I press "Enter" to search of it, it is very often truncated.

Example:

I type: vivaldi forum and I press Enter

I get search results for "vivaldi fo" (or "vivaldi foru", it really depends how fast I type.

If I wait like 2 seconds after inputting my search string, then I can press Enter and the complete string is used for search.

I have Search/Go to set to the first position in the Drop down menu priority.

I have disabled Direct Match and Best results, but no luck.

I found someone having the same issue, but no solution so far.

(https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/721763 @Valmighty )

Are you aware of this issue ? Is there any fix ?

thanks