BUG: typed text in address bar is truncated
Hello,
for the last month or 2 months maybe, following a Vivaldi update, whenever I type a text in the address bar, once I press "Enter" to search of it, it is very often truncated.
Example:
I type: vivaldi forum and I press Enter
I get search results for "vivaldi fo" (or "vivaldi foru", it really depends how fast I type.
If I wait like 2 seconds after inputting my search string, then I can press Enter and the complete string is used for search.
I have Search/Go to set to the first position in the Drop down menu priority.
I have disabled Direct Match and Best results, but no luck.
I found someone having the same issue, but no solution so far.
(https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/721763 @Valmighty )
Are you aware of this issue ? Is there any fix ?
thanks
Disable address autocomplete in
vivaldi://settings/addressbar. Bonus: Disable search in addressfield in
vivaldi://settings/searchand search from quick commands.
Hi,
autocomplete was already disabled.
"Disable search in addressfield": that's what I use everyday to search, I can't disable it.
I can reproduce this issue as described. For example, if I open a new tab and type "testing" and press Enter quickly, Vivaldi will navigate to Google Translate (?). If I wait 2 seconds before pressing Enter, Vivaldi will open a Google search for "testing" as expected.
I've basically given up on typing fast because the address bar behaves so erratically since it was updated last year.
Welp, it's clearly some kind of race condition, because now after doing it a bunch of times I can't reproduce it anymore...
@ntoskrnl said in BUG: typed text in address bar is truncated:
Welp, it's clearly some kind of race condition, because now after doing it a bunch of times I can't reproduce it anymore...
yes, same here, then it happens again later on, when I don't expect it of course !!!