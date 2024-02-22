Syncable Menu Customizations
Please make Menu Customizations possible to sync through Vivaldi account. This can make Vivaldi even better in complete personal customization through devices.
Is it really just me missing this feature now? I also find a post from 2020 with same topic and still no change. And that is awful that we need to customize context menus every time again on each device.
mib2berlin
@letress
Hi, if you meant this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52040/sync-the-menu-customization
It has 15 user votes since 2020, so no, not many user miss this feature.
Sync is a work in progress and there are 5000+ feature requests already.
Vote for the existing request, I guess yours will be archived as duplicate.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, I mean this. I already voted, but as it is from a long time ago, it is already a far away from eyes of community.
That´s the reason I tried to re-open this. Actually everybody who really wants to completely customize his Vivaldi would find this as must-have.
I believe it is not that hard to implement into existing Sync service, but would definitely improve users customization experience.
Pesala Ambassador
@letress Please do not duplicate posts - it just makes extra work for the moderators. Simply vote for and comment on the old topic.
@Pesala OK, I got it. Still pretty new here.
