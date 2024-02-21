Solved Tab Zoom is not remembered
"Use tab Zoom" is checked
When I set a custom tab zoom, close the tab, open a new one and come back the the same website, the zoom is at 100% (default) and not the custom zoom I set earlier.
Tested on: slashdot.org, fosstodon.org
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 8bd7a4b7f3e3dfa8e4124615a1319c1e7612a28d OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.0.267.18 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --no-default-browser-check --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --ignore-gpu-blocklist --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-end Executable Path /app/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/sirber/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Safe
mib2berlin
@sirber83
Hi, it is a bit missleading but it has to be unchecked.
Cheers, mib
site zoom is kept when "tab zoom" in unchecked. thanks!
