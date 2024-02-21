Hello

I would like to have an “Open in a New Window” button in Workspaces list, in the one that opens from the top right corner.

Here is a quick mock-up of what I mean :



I almost always open Workspaces to new window, so having to do that via right click menu adds extra steps.

Other good enhancements would be to have an option to open Workspaces in new windows by default, and/or use the Middle Mouse click to open in new window.

I also wonder if it would be easy to customize that list to add the button. I did some experiments with customization earlier, but have forgotten most of it.