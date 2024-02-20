Speed dial thumbnails stopped updating
A few months ago my speed dial thumbnails stopped auto updating. Is there a setting for this that I can't find?
@Onweerwolf do you mean the auto thumbs (site previews) or the custom dials?
In the first case, an F5 on speed dial may work.
pressing F5 is not auto updating.
Pesala Ambassador
@Onweerwolf F5 to update speed dials was removed long ago. Too many were losing their custom thumbnails.
Right-click on a thumbnail to update it.
Nonsense. F5 works fine.
Pesala Ambassador
@Onweerwolf said
Nonsense. F5 works fine.
YMMV. Here, it does nothing.
Right-click, Reload works fine.
Yes, but read what I wrote.