How to Block Reddit Windows Notifications?
-
Every time I open Vivaldi (well a certain profile), I will get flooded in Windows with notifications from reddit. The thing is, i don't have reddit open at all in that profile.
How can I block these notifications? I have no need of reddit notifications appearing in Windows.
However I don't want to block them in Windows, but in vivaldi itself since this seems to indicate that reddit is somehow running in the background .. I don't need reddit running in the background.
-
@dalinar Hi, go to the site sending notifications and block them.
Or reset permissions and don't allow it to send notifications next time it asks.
Then go into Vivaldi Settings and set Notifications to Blocked globally. Problem solved, for ever
-
ok, and this will stop it from running in the background?
-
@dalinar It doesn't run in the background.
The site sends notifications through the browser because you have allowed it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Push_technology#Push_notification
-
so I must have allowed it by accident, right? something pops up and I pressed the allow on it? it is not on by default is what I'm getting at..., right? I have a lot of profiles and want to know if i should go check the settings on all of them.
-
@dalinar The default is Ask. The browser will ask if you want to allow it from a site.
Just don't allow it and you won't get them.
If you want to check what sites you have allowed:
chrome://settings/content/notifications
Just set notifications to Block in Vivaldi Settings - problem solved for ever and you don't need to worry about it any more
Web notifications are evil, and should be banned in browsers. Sites trick users into clicking Allow. Then they start spamming the user. Most users don't even understand what notifications are or where they come from.