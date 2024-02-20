Every time I open Vivaldi (well a certain profile), I will get flooded in Windows with notifications from reddit. The thing is, i don't have reddit open at all in that profile.

How can I block these notifications? I have no need of reddit notifications appearing in Windows.

However I don't want to block them in Windows, but in vivaldi itself since this seems to indicate that reddit is somehow running in the background .. I don't need reddit running in the background.