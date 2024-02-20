Window Locked Workspaces and Multi-Window Sessions
RadekPilich
We have this now:
Last session might work with multiple windows, but I don't use it, because of the risk of losing or closing one of the windows in the session.
What I would like to have:
additional startup type, let's call it Last Multi-Window Session
parametrization of windows in the multi-window session (number of windows or in better case a list of named windows)
all windows in the multi-window session open and close all at once, therefore it's not possible to loose or add a window to a multi window session during regular use
to change the number of windows in the session, one would have to change multi-window settings
to make the whole thing really great, I would like workspaces in the multi-window session to be locked to individual windows and only show in a single window they are part of and not in the lists of workspaces in the other windows.
