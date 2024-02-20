This has happened on a couple machines, but occasionally when launching Vivaldi (typically after an update to either Windows or Vivaldi) it will launch with no icons, text, or images rendered. This seems to be totally random, and is not always fixed by uninstall/reinstall of Vivaldi. Typically I will have to delete all Program Files and AppData information to get it to work. Last time, even this didn't work and I resorted to wiping and reinstalling Windows from bootable USB.

The two computers having the most issues are both W11 23H2 laptops(work and personal), Intel 12th and 13th Gen i7, with Iris Xe graphics. Latest graphics driver on both machines. Changing the driver to newer/older DOES NOT affect the rendering problem in Vivaldi. When dragging the mouse over screen elements they do highlight (like shortcuts, close button, etc.) and render the icon but no text.

Has anyone else experienced this and have a fix that doesn't involve reinstallation and messing with settings each time?



This does not affect other Chromium browsers (Edge, Chrome).