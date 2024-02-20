address bar behavior is driving me crazy, how to make it prioritize the URL I'm typing?

When you type an URL various suggestions appear bellow the address bar, right? The problem is that Vivaldi prioritizes those suggestions when I press enter instead of the URL you just typed.

For example, if I type "forum.vivaldi.net" to enter this forum, Vivaldi can add, against my will, "/category/2/desktop".

A suggestion should be only a suggestion, it should need user action to accept it, like using the keyboard arrows or the mouse.

I made this topic to ask if I configured something wrong in the settings before filling a "bug" report.