Do not log into a false vivaldi account.
If you click on the above of fake vivaldi account, you will log into a false vivaldi account. Do not log into a fake vivaldi account.
When I read Vivaldi social.net in Japanese, someone states that There is an untrue Vivaldi.net email service. In other words, a person must have set up a fake Vivaldi.net email service when an individual attempts to log into hard-to-distinguish Vivaldi.net email account.
Can anyone confirm that there is a false Vivaldi.net email service?
@takaishi97 said in Is there a false vialdi.net email account?:
Can you give us the link to the mastodon post where you found it?
No knowledge in such fake mail server.
The mail server for vivaldi.net has these IPs:
mxi-1.vivaldi.net 31.209.137.13
mxi-2.vivaldi.net 31.209.137.14
DoctorG Ambassador
@takaishi97 Thanks, i will report that immedeately to internal security team to takedown such malicious site.
@takaishi97 Thanks for report.
I talked to our sec team. Was reported.
Good to have users who are watching and help us.
You can report such Phishing pages to https://safebrowsing.google.com/safebrowsing/report_phish/?hl=en to get into Safe Browsing blocklist (for Vivaldi and other Chromium related browsers).
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for reporting @takaishi97.
Spam and scams can also be reported to us via the contact form at the end of this Help page: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/report-spammers-phishing-scams/.
@DoctorG
Will you keep monitoring an untrue vivaldi service if you discover that it is something wrong, or it is something suspicious?
@jane-n
Could you keep watching if you find the false Vivaldi account?
Individual, who uses Vivaldi account such as Webmail, Vivaldi social, and blog, needs to watch out the untrue Vivaldi service.
@takaishi97 It's impossible for Vivaldi to monitor every site on the web for phishing attempts. They have to rely on users like you reporting it, and that users know the basic rule of safety to always make sure they are on the correct site before entering credentials.
Anyway, if running a good antivirus, it will already be updated.
Google and Microsoft Safe Browsing is slower but will also react block the site in time. The hosting provider has been notified.
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Do not log into a false vivaldi account.:
The mail server for vivaldi.net has these IPs:
mxi-1.vivaldi.net
mxi-2.vivaldi.net
Those are the mail exchangers (hence the 'mx' in the names). Big difference.
The server would be webmail.vivaldi.net.
@edwardp OMG. Yes. My wrong DNS resolving. I posted the mail server's addresses.
Sorry.
webmail.vivaldi.net is a web server.
Name: webmail.vivaldi.net
Address: 31.209.137.16