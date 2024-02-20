(VB-104156) The string "Chrome" in devtool's settings should be replaced
-
Aaron Translator
Devtools->settings->Preferences->Sync
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
That string is deep inside JSON/TrueType/JS files in the devtools frontend submodule, and it is not actually part of the normal translations system used by Chromium. I am not sure how practical it is to replace them, or search/replace the strings like we do for the normal translations.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Additionally, if I recall correctly, the translations for devtools are downloaded from an upstream repository, so it is likely very difficult to override them (and conceivably, changing the English strings might actually break the translation system).
-
Aaron Translator
As a former product manager, I had a hard time accepting the presence of OEM supplier information in my products.