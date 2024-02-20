Crashes after upgrades
dovregubben
When a new update is annonced for the browser, it is usually a chrome security update, and nothing else. I never eperienced crashes in Vivaldi before, but in 6.5 they are frequent when I have several (less than 20) open tabs, and switch between them. I have also set the prefs to keep the history for the session only (changed now), which means I have had no possibilty to recreate a session.
These crashes have increased after updating, despite only being chrome security updates. Are they causing crashes? I use 6.5.3206.63 for Linux/Deb.
Dovregubben.
Hi,
Any previous change?
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
edwardp Ambassador
@dovregubben I am testing Q4OS (Debian 12) installed to a SanDisk thumb drive and to my surprise, on a 13-year old desktop, it runs quite fast on it.
Although I have never had anywhere close to 20 tabs open at once while testing this, I have not experienced any crashes (so far) and history is set to Session Only. I'm wondering if perhaps content on one of the tabs, is causing the crashes. What desktop environment are you using with Debian?