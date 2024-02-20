I really like the new "Sessions" feature. But it would be great if

a) It was possible to configure the panel to close after opening the desired session. (Currently, the panel remains open in the window from which the desired session was opened, and is inherited opened in the new window.)

b) It was possible to configure the browser so that session's save options were remembered. (Currently, I have to choose "Save only tabs in the current window" every time, even when saving a new version of an existing session.)