It's been happening for a few weeks. I could be doing something in the background or even AFK but all the tabs just decide they want to refresh themselves, which when you are like me and have a lot of tabs open at the same time means your PC is locked down and unusuable for 10-20 mins. It could happen a couple times a day or just not happen at all for multiple days, doesn't matter if I am using Vivaldi or other stuff on my PC or even not being near my PC. If someone has even any idea please enlighten me because it's being very annoying. Using Ver. 6.5.3206.63 but it's probably been a couple updates since this began.

Edit: Not "all" the tabs but all the tabs in the same workspace.