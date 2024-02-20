All tabs randomly refresh on it's own.
It's been happening for a few weeks. I could be doing something in the background or even AFK but all the tabs just decide they want to refresh themselves, which when you are like me and have a lot of tabs open at the same time means your PC is locked down and unusuable for 10-20 mins. It could happen a couple times a day or just not happen at all for multiple days, doesn't matter if I am using Vivaldi or other stuff on my PC or even not being near my PC. If someone has even any idea please enlighten me because it's being very annoying. Using Ver. 6.5.3206.63 but it's probably been a couple updates since this began.
Edit: Not "all" the tabs but all the tabs in the same workspace.
mib2berlin
@cwhwayne7
Hi, some user report an extension block tab hibernation, it is the NordVPN extension.
It is not the same issue but I know Chrome extensions can do really strange things in Vivaldi I would disable all and test this for some time.
If you use uBlock for example this work fine in Vivaldi but I would not trust any other before testing.
Short list from the last forum reports:
"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data "Canvas Fingerprint Defender" Inconsistent colours "Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask "JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions "NordVPN" break tab hibernate. "Div Youtube extensions" can do anything
Cheers, mib
EDIT: About how many tabs we are talking about?
A 700 tab session with tab hibernating off need 10 minute to start Vivaldi, for example.
@mib2berlin
100-200 tabs most of the time give or take, but I usually have something else running in the background that may cause some longer loading when it gets stuck.
I've been trying to test disabling some extensions but it's not easy when I don't even know what is causing the issue(i.e. I could disable an extension and think it's safe and couple days later it happens again), I'll try disabling NordVPN for the meantime and see if the situation improves. Thanks for the list.