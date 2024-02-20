a separate start page for each tab group
-
gerritgriebel
I separate my work and private areas of browsing by tab groups and would like to setup separate speed dials for each tab group. But there is only one global start page. I'd like to have the ability to define a custom start page for each tab group.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@gerritgriebel Presumably, you mean workspace not group?
Vote for Workspaces - Allow each workspace to have a custom start page.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-