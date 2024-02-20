Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Актуальная версия не запускается на macOS Catalina. Появляется окно и тут же пропадает. Откат на 6.2 решает проблему
MacBook A1342 2010. macOS стоит через костыли, но нигде проблем нет, кроме Vivaldi.
