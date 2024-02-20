DocumentPictureInPicture not working in Vivaldi macOS (but does on PC)
I'm using an extension called "Tweaks for Youtube" which uses this feature for one of it's PiP feature (with controls):
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/DocumentPictureInPicture#browser_compatibility
But this function doesn't seem to be working on my macOS Vivaldi (but does on my PC version).
Here's what happens: https://share.cleanshot.com/lwn3Tknq
Tried enabling #document-picture-in-picture-api
flag but no luck.
Any Ideas?
Does it work without the extension?
Does it work without the extension?
No. Doesn't work in Guest mode neither so extensions don't seem to be the problem.
https://mdn.github.io/dom-examples/document-picture-in-picture/
Here is a page to test the feature, does it work for you?
There is a flag available for this and enabling it does not fix it. The flag is not available in chrome it's probably enabled by default.
Compared to on Safari it says it's not available which is correct according to mdn page
Vivaldi: