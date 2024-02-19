Vivaldi automatically opening sketchy stuff?
No, for real. I was browsing Amazon and this suddenly popped-out:
Care to explain?
@Sprout22
you installed a malicious extension
@derDay I didn't. I had the same extensions when I used Edge and this had never happened. It's Vivaldi being sketchy.
But it doesn't happen without the extensions, so how is Vivaldi involved?
mib2berlin
@Sprout22
Hi, many Chrome extensions are not working in Vivaldi and some harm it either.
One reason is the UI code of Vivaldi, it is on top of the Chromium source code.
Another is the extensions developer don't test Vivaldi, only the big boys Chrome, Edge, Opera and maybe Brave are tested.
A short list I clollect lately:
Extensions "Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data "Canvas Fingerprint Defender" Inconsistent colours "Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask "JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions "NordVPN" break tab hibernate. "Youtube Extensions" can break Vivaldi
@Sprout22
the owner/creator of an extension can change or work together with an advertising company and integrate bad code. that's nothing new
did you try to open amazon in a guest window or a separate profile?