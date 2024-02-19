Cannot close tabs bug
Re https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80802/cannot-close-tabs this bug reared its head for me this morning. Win 10, latest Vivaldi, etc. I got around it by moving tabs to a new window and closing the new window, then after doing that a couple of times, tabs started to close again in the main window.
Got no idea what caused it, but it seemed to start after opening a MS Teams session.
Hi,
Win 10, latest Vivaldi, etc
Please provide the specific versions of both, Win and Vivaldi.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10