Search engine
-
What’s everyone using as search engines? I am on startpage just curious with Vivaldi being a better privacy browser! And go!
-
I’m using different engines, but mainly duckduckgo.
-
I havent used duckduck go in awhile. Are their searches any better? Its been about 2 years or so
-
I am using swisscows for two years, it is fast and private!
-
Mainly Andisearch, but apart also several others (Startpage, Mojeek, e-Tools....)
-
Ive heard of swiss, but have not used it myself!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jnicholson95 Do you mean
swisscows.com
search.ch
-
Yes I’ve never used that one but I hear good things
-