Two bugs in Vivaldi Browser android
1st small bug: When I switch to a regular tab from a group one, I still have the panel for changing tabs to the group at the bottom, but without tabs, and I can’t click on the arrow and hide it.
2nd small bug: If I have many tabs in a group, the application crashes when I tap/remove a tab, only moving the group to one tab helps, but it’s so annoying
Phone: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 PRO 4G
Android: 13
MIUI: 14
Application version: latest
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey!
1st bug is known and on a dev's to-do list.
Regarding 2nd bug, how many tabs exactly do you have in a group when the app starts to crash? (For some 10 is a lot, for others 50 isn't much)