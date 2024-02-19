nexus
Grizzly0814
Nexus mods wont download to mo2 in vivaldi?
jnicholson95
Hey grizzly! When clicking download on a mod a pop up will appear. Click always allow then check the download section of mo2!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Grizzly0814 Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
What is shown in Download panel?
Which URL of page where that happens?
Checked Ad/Tracker Blocker (see shield in addressfield) or her extension causing the block?
Tried Guest Profile and tell if works?
jnicholson95
Was this issue resolved?
mib2berlin
@jnicholson95
Hi, without any information from the OP the most forum user not even understad what the issue is.
What is Nexus, mo2 on wich Vivaldi version?
No user should have to search for another user have issues with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib