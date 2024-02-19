URL disappears in address bar
-
when typing part of the URL and then selecting the URL with the arrow keys if you click on the URL with the mouse to edit it disappears
for example I'm typing "qmc" and have the following suggestion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMC69NwdcWE&list=LL&index=249
I want to have just the plain youtube URL without the &list=LL&index=249 (i.e. without opening the playlist) so I select the URL with the arrow keys to bring it to the address bar, then I would like to just highlight the extra part with the mouse, delete it and then proceed to the site
but once you click the URL with the mouse everything just disappears you have to first press space or something to keep the URL in place and only then you can edit it
-
I can reproduce the issue as described. But I'm not sure if it's a bug or if it's intended to work that way. The address bar suggestions are such a complicated feature that it's difficult to tell what's intended.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@prplt If you already fingers on keyboard to slect URL from addressbar dropdown, why not use the arrow keys and Del key to remove unneeded part?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@prplt I can reproduce it with a internal daily 6.6 version.
Is a usability issue for me.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Please send them per reply to report mail a screenrecording so testers can see what ths issue is.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG said in URL disappears in address bar:
@prplt If you already fingers on keyboard to slect URL from addressbar dropdown, why not use the arrow keys and Del key to remove unneeded part?
because it's inconvenient (unless there is a way to quickly remove the part after the & that I'm not aware of?)