when typing part of the URL and then selecting the URL with the arrow keys if you click on the URL with the mouse to edit it disappears

for example I'm typing "qmc" and have the following suggestion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMC69NwdcWE&list=LL&index=249

I want to have just the plain youtube URL without the &list=LL&index=249 (i.e. without opening the playlist) so I select the URL with the arrow keys to bring it to the address bar, then I would like to just highlight the extra part with the mouse, delete it and then proceed to the site

but once you click the URL with the mouse everything just disappears you have to first press space or something to keep the URL in place and only then you can edit it