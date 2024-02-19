Vivaldimail on sparkmail app…
soundofnature
Hello guys, I have sparkmail app installed on my iphone and MacBook pro in order to receive multiple email providers gmail vivaldi and icloud. However there is a problem that have been making the the mail unlink from sparkmail install uninstall 7 times and still going on … not working. Plz find a solution for this error. Waiting to hear from you soon!
jnicholson95
I have noticed this in many 3rd party, spark, BlueMail, mail.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@soundofnature Do you mean the settings for your
@vivaldi.netwebmail account keep getting reset, or are you experiencing some different issue? What kind of error message is shown?
soundofnature
@pafflick this is the error appearing on my screen, then i try reinstalling the app and putting all the advanced settings… different port for servers imap smtp… all over again… its tiring.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@soundofnature You shouldn't reinstall the app or enter different settings when that error appears. If you use OAuth, it's standard behaviour to re-authenticate the account once in a while. Usually, you just need to log in to the account again. With IMAP/POP3, the app shouldn't ask for credentials once they're set. Use the server settings as outlined here.
