Enable Sound for Notification Pop-Ups ?
-
I would like to be able to always have a sound when a notification pop-up is generated by Vivaldi, When a website itself seems to have a notification sound configured, then the notification sound is played along the notification pop-up (toast?). But: I do not want to rely on the website's notification configuration, but I want to have Vivaldi to always have a single "plop" or something similar to be played when a notification toast is displayed as Google Chrome browser (e.g., some website notification is displayed which does not itself include a sound for this notification).
(As an example, in Firefox or Google Chrome)
Is there any way to accomplish this
-
-
-