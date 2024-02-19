Turning on mail threading has no effect
The Show/Hide Message Threads icon used to (some versions ago, I wasn't counting) - actually show threads for me, these days it does.. nothing at all (not even complain).
This is on 6.6.3265.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) Linux.
I do have rather an enormous amount of (unread) messages, though that didn't stop it threading before..
Any ideas/things I can try?
@castaway Known issue to me and confirmed. Likely broken since 6.5. Not aware of workarounds
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93489/messages-are-not-threaded-anymore-likely-vb-90468?_=1708337756166
@Hadden89 ah thanks, searching didn't find that one..
Hope its fixed soon! (has me trying Betterbird...)