数日前に戻すリストア機能
-
sawatari01
過去の状態に戻す リストア機能 があると大きな助けになると思います。
例えば…
ブラウザが重くなってきた
左下に変な広告がでてきた
怪しいアドオンが入っている
など、いつのまにかブラウザがおかしくなっていることがあるでしょう。
リストア機能 があれば、個々のトラブル対策に煩わされることなく、正常な状態になるまで戻していくことができます。
とくに、不正なポップアップを消すのには大いに役立つと考えられます。
リストア機能があれば利便性だけでなくセキュリティも期待できます。
ぜひご検討下さい。
![alt text]( image url)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sawatari01 Such popup are creates by a website.
You can check
vivaldi://serviceworker-internalsand terminate (Unregister) the unwanted.
-
sawatari01
I suggest a calendar similar to the Windows restore function.
This is because it is easy for general users to use.
I think it's more convenient to have a visual user interface than having to use commands to troubleshoot each problem.
-
Hi,
Please, translate your first if you are allowed to do it.
This is the International Forum and uses the English language.
Thank you.