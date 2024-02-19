How to use Vivaldi Mail client
Pedrotheswift
I keep getting emails about Vivaldi mail client . I've downloaded the program as far as I can ascertain. I've gone through all the ID hassles and can now at least enter the forum to ask for help but how the hell can I get my mail working when I can find no way to set up an email account or open my mail?
mib2berlin
@Pedrotheswift
Hi and welcome to the forum.
First you have to enable the mail client, it is not enabled by default.
Open Settings > General from the Vivaldi menu or directly:
vivaldi://settings/general/
Scroll down and enable it:
Now change to Settings > Mail and add your mail account of your choice.
To use the free mail account from Vivaldi.net you need reputation, it is not automatically enabled if you create your user account.
More information about:
Vivaldi Mail Account Reputation System
Cheers, mib
jnicholson95
Depends are you using third party email or Vivaldi.net account?
