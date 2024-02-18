Opening links causes Valvaldi to move to another screen
-
Hello, I have been enjoying Vivaldi on my iPad a great deal but I'm having an issue when running with multiple monitors on my iPad. I'm not sure if it's a weird interaction with Stage Manager but other browsers (Safari and Chrome) do not have the same behavior. Basically when clicking on a link in one screen while Vivaldi is running in another will cause Vivaldi to move to the screen where the link was clicked (with Stage Manager it also pulls along any apps it was grouped with). This makes the browser almost unusable in multi-screen mode since after clicking the link I would need to move all the windows/apps back to restore the layout I had before. A video showing the behavior is here: https://vimeo.com/914247087.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @silverjam, please report the issue to our dev team on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so they can look into it.
-
Thanks, I have reported VIB-619
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's related to another issue regarding windows on iOS. The devs hope to work on a fix soon.