How to activate the new tab in which a link was opened with middle click mouse button?
When I click on any link with middle mouse button It opens the link in new tab, But It stays in the current active tab.
I want when I click on any link with middle mouse button It opens the link in new tab and activate the tab in which the link was opened.
I searched in the setting but I don't find the desired option.
Any help to do so Please!
You can
Shift‐Clickon a link to open it in a new active tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@yfjuu6 You can also right-click on a link to have the full range of options:
- Open Link in New Tab
- Open Link in Background Tab
- Open Link in New Window
- Open Link in New Private Window
- Open Link (in current tab)