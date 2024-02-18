Vivaldi Import Theme doesnt import theme icons
-
Surely a theme importer should also import all of my theme icons?
Im finding this is not the case. I have modified all of my icons for Download/Email/Notes etc. I exported my theme, and on re-import from another PC, the icons are not imported.
Can someone verify if the icons are meant to be imported too?
thanks
-
Yes, but only if your theme actually contains these icons. Select your theme from the library in theme settings, switch to the editor and then to icons. “Use icon set” should be checked and the option “currently active theme” should be selected. Only the theme containing the displayed icons will export them. If you load icons from another theme they won’t be exported.
In my opinion it’s best to keep themes and icons separated. I have a dedicated customised icon theme which I back up; and then the icons from this theme are used in all other themes.