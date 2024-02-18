🥳🚗Another car with Vivaldi🚗🥳(Renault Scenic)
-
stardepp Translator
-
TravellinBob
Am I the only one is slightly concerned about the increase in dashboard browsers??? No problem with them in the back of front headrests fo use by rear seat passengers, or in some way aimed at front seat passengers, but I can't help feeling they must be a distraction for drivers! What safeguards (if any) are baked in?
That said, it's good that Vivaldi seem to be taking the lead with this development.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@TravellinBob I'm pretty sure you can't use it while driving.
-
@TravellinBob, no problem, use with the car running is restricted, full functions only with the car parked. No Counterstrike while driving.
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@TravellinBob The browser can only be used while parked / not moving. Safety comes first of course!