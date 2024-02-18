Solved No Internet Connection on One Page
Pesala Ambassador
When I visit my SofterViews website using the latest Stable version of Vivaldi, 6.5.3206.63, I can visit every page except my fonts page, where I get an error:
No Internet Connection
Please press Reconnect to restart your line.
Then the home page reloads after a short while.
I do not have this problem with the latest Snapshot, so I guess the bug was already reported and fixed?
Pesala Ambassador
Clearing the browser data and relaunching Vivaldi fixed the issue.
My Stable installation is for all users; there are no extensions, or other changes to the default preferences.
@Pesala Page loads fine here, after visiting the main page and loading the Fonts page.
Have you tried force reload? Maybe the error page is cached somehow.
Try the usual stuff I guess, clean profile, disable extensions, clear cache+cookies?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Pesala AFAICT There is no message that says "Please press Reconnect to restart your line" in the Chromium or Vivaldi source.
I suspect this was a message generated by the website, for example that it was loading from another server, and had trouble connecting to it.
OTOH, I did a search for the message and see that it is mentioned in connection with one or more DSL modems (Vodafone was the provider mentioned in my results)
Pesala Ambassador
