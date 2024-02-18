vivaldi://history only shows today
My (snapshot) installation only shows today in vivaldi://history even though I have it set up to store for 3 months. Another (hardly used) profile is the same, so it seems to be installation related, not profile related.
If I enter "nytimes" in the address bar, it suggests links from my browsing history, but if I search for it in vivaldi://history, nothing shows up. So apparently the history is there but the history overview doesn't want to have anything to do with it
I also can't switch to the previous day/week/month in the history overview
Since this is my productive profile, any way to unbork it?
@WildEnte Et tu, ducky?
Maybe similar to this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/733158
But that's one of the who store history forever.
Try copying your History file into a clean Standalone install.
ah sorry I should have searched ... I seem to be overly confident in my overview of what's going on here on the forum (c:=
@Pathduck the history file works in the snapshot build. It's only 15MB and free of overly weird stuff, so I'm willing to share the unmodified file with some specific dev to check out.
@WildEnte If it works in a clean profile then I don't think there's much any dev can do. They first need to see the issue on their system to be able to debug.
Not sure what can be done honestly, if the same file works in a clean profile, except the standard troubleshooting.
There's a tool you can use:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/browsing_history_view.html
You can point that to your History and see if the older entries are actually there.
Or use a DB browser tool. The
visitstable is most relevant I guess, mine is ~100k rows (3 months).
ah. Well I fixed it: created a new profile, closed Vivaldi completely. Copied the history file from Default to the new profile folder. Opened the new profile, saw that my last 3 months were there. Removed the files history & history-journal from the Default profile, and copied the files back from the working profile. And now it's all back.
@Pathduck Great to see a moderator insulting users who use a feature proposed by the browser
@vivaldibecameSLOW what insult? It's just regular duck talk here.
I'm not talking about you. Read the first reply again.
Hi,
It looks just like a Squirrel ️ comparisons.
Saving as many nuts as they can but forgetting / "loosing" many of them since Nature changes.
Saving full history doesn't mean it will be remembered / used / found whatever you search.
Old Opera had an indexing of the visited websites content, to keep the History with this feature was really useful and had much more sense than in current Chromium engine.
Anyway,
Seems to be useful for some users.
He says "But that's one of the nuts who store history forever". It's clearly not your interpretation.
I think he's a bit dense, if he can't even understand/guess what could be the benefits of that feature and instead just insult people who use it
I don't think he was referring like that
Being the efforts spent
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/733365
But maybe had a tough day