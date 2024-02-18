My (snapshot) installation only shows today in vivaldi://history even though I have it set up to store for 3 months. Another (hardly used) profile is the same, so it seems to be installation related, not profile related.

If I enter "nytimes" in the address bar, it suggests links from my browsing history, but if I search for it in vivaldi://history, nothing shows up. So apparently the history is there but the history overview doesn't want to have anything to do with it

I also can't switch to the previous day/week/month in the history overview

Since this is my productive profile, any way to unbork it?