wrongly shows mobile version on desktop
for months Vivaldi shows me very zoomed it and unusable version of this site
https://market.yandex.ru
I am on desktop and it looks like i am getting cut down mobile version. (lacks many manus and navigation)
i cant find any option to fix that.
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Works fine here
Snap
Stable
Check the Zoom
and AdBlocker
If still,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps